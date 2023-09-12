Did Desmond Howard win the Heisman? All you need to know

Desmond Howard was one of the best players in the NFL in the 1990s. He was the fourth overall pick by the Washington Redskins in the 1992 NFL Draft. Before, entering the NFL Draft, in 1991, Howard clinched the Heisman Trophy, marking a pinnacle in his college football career.

Howard is the second youngest winner from Michigan to win the Heisman Trophy. He was the third wide receiver inducted into the Hall of Fame. This Michigan wide receiver led the Wolverines past Ohio State and also won the Big Ten Championship.

Exploring Desmond Howard College's Career

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Howard played for Michigan from 1988 to 1991

Desmond Howard was a football prodigy, and he had the records to prove it. While playing for the Michigan Wolverines, he had 12 records to his name. The WR was red-shirted his entire freshman year in 1988. However, the journey from being a backrunner to a wide receiver was not a cakewalk.

A lot changed from having just nine catches in 1989 to winning the Heisman in 1991. The sophomore's career gained momentum, with Desmond scoring 63 catches for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Known for his speed and ability to catch the ball, Desmond also made a name for himself in terms of versatility. He ran for 58 yards, with an average of 29.6 yards on kickoffs, with a touchdown return.

Howard graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications in 1992. In 2010, he made it to the College Football Hall of Fame.

In an episode of the "60 Minutes" podcast, Desmond credited Greg Harden for the Heisman Trophy. He said:

"If Greg Harden weren't at the University of Michigan, I wouldn't win the Heisman."

Certainly, the man behind his transition from 1989 to 1991 was Greg Harden. Discussing Desmond Howard's Michigan tenure, he had 249 rushing yards, 2,146 receiving yards, 1,211 kickoff return yards, 339 punt return yards, and 37 touchdowns to his name.

Who Was the Youngest Heisman Trophy Winner?

The annual award for the best-performing college football player has been given to 86 players, so far. Many of these players won the Heisman Trophy before they turned 22 years old.

The youngest Heisman Trophy winner is Lamar Jackson. Jackson won the trophy when he was 19 years old. The 2016 winner is also, currently, one of the top-rated American football quarterbacks.

Was Desmond Howard the Super Bowl MVP?

Howard joined ESPN in 2005 as a college football analyst

Yes, Desmond Howard was indeed the Super Bowl MVP when he carried the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl XXXI victory against the New England Patriots. He notched an unprecedented 90 punt return yards and an impressive 154 kickoff return yards. His 244 all-purpose yards also tied a Super Bowl record.

Read More: A look at the role Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father Horn Sr. played in his journey from adversity to triumph