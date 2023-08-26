USC QB Caleb Williams has been getting a lot of support in his quest to become the first double Heisman winner since Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975.

On an episode of ESPN's College Football Show, Desmond Howard insisted that Williams could make history and become a double Heisman Trophy winner. He also compared Williams to an NFL great in the process.

Howard won the Heisman in 1992 and should know a thing or two about it.

“He has the talent to do it. I mean this kid, when you watch him play, he reminds you of a Patrick Mahomes-type guy,” said Howard. “Great angles with his throws, he can change arm angles. He’s great off-platform and with impromptu plays.”

It won't be easy for Williams to accomplish it, as other talented players will also be in the fray. Some of the other favorites for the award include North Carolina's Drake Maye and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

Caleb Williams criticizes EA Sports and the NCAA

The EA Sports college football game has hit hurdle after hurdle after trying to relaunch the franchise for the first time in a decade, from legal to player compensation issues.

The latest hurdle is the reigning Heisman Trophy holder and the face of college football, Caleb Williams, who criticized their speculated compensation model.

According to Yahoo Sports, the company proposes a one-off $500 payment with no royalty earnings for the student-athletes who appear in the game.

Williams, who is one of the highest NIL earners among college athletes, was at the forefront of criticizing that model in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

“It’s like if you go to school and you are a straight-A student and there’s another kid whose strong suit isn’t school and he gets B's or B-minuses. How fair would it be if you get the same grade as him? That never works in school and it doesn’t make sense. That’s how I look at that game with the situation with the $500.”

Williams' criticism was also aimed at the NCAA. The beloved video game came to a halt a decade ago when a former UCLA player, Ed O'Bannon, sued the NCAA for antitrust laws.

“That’s football evolving. Outside of football, we have NIL now. College has to evolve. Sports have to evolve. It’s just, how do the people in charge adapt to it and not hold things back and make stupid rules to affect people instead of protecting people?”

In the current NIL-rich environment surrounding college sports, companies will clearly have to pay student-athletes what they're worth to benefit from their names, images and likenesses and Caleb Williams is leading that fight.