Marvin Harrison Jr. admirer and NFL legend Chad Johnson pledges to never eat "McDonald's again" if the Ohio star fails to win the Heisman in 2023

Ohio Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is possibly the best wide receiver in college football. He is also one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

After a stellar season for the Buckeyes, this should be the year for Harrison Jr. to establish himself as one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, formerly of the New England Patriots, is a huge fan of the youngster. In a recent interview, he promised never to eat McDonald's again if Harrison Jr. does not win the Heisman Trophy this year.

“Oh my god, oh my god. The real deal," Johnson said. "He’s going to win the Heisman this year, and I stand on that. If I’m wrong, I’ll never eat McDonald’s again.”

Although Marvin Harrison Jr. is talented, he has stiff competition for college football's top award.

At the top of the list is reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans, and he is the favorite to win it again. Another contender is North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye.

Last season, Harrison Jr. broke Joey Galloway's record of scoring three touchdowns in three games. His best game came against Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. He recorded two touchdowns and received five catches for 106 yards in the game that they narrowly lost 42-41, mainly attributed to his injury.

After that particular game, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach, Mike Smith, raved about Harrison Jr.

“It was tough to see him have to leave the game because of a concussion or some type of some type of head injury. But we've got to make sure player safety is the most important thing.

Even more important than the outcome of the game and I think they made the right decision. Although it definitely had an effect on the outcome of the football game because Marvin Harrison Jr. was on fire. He and C.J. Stroud, they were they were basically cutting up one of the best defenses in all of college football.”

On3 named Harrison Jr. on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is presented to the nation's top wide receiver.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. get picked No. 1 in the 2024 draft?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is predicted to be one of the 2024 NFL draft top picks. He is being touted as the most talented wide receiver that will enter the draft and possibly be picked first amongst his peers.

Last season, he recorded an impressive; 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 13 touchdowns.

ESPN's Matt Miller revealed that NFL insiders rate Marvin Harrison Jr. highly.

"Chatting this morning with an NFL scouting friend. His preseason grade on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a perfect score. ‘No weaknesses. Might be the best player in the class." he said.