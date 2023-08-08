Biletnikoff Award Watch List 2023: Two Ohio State Players including Marvin Harrison Jr. named to the List

The Biletnikoff Award watch list 2023 is full of some of the best players in college football. The Biletnikoff Award is presented to the nation's top receiver and there is a lot of incredible talent that could win it this season.

On3 Sports tweeted out a list of some of the top candidates to walk away with the award this season. There have been some big names to win the award as we have seen Jalin Hyatt, Jordan Addison, DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase win it in the previous four seasons.

Which players on the Biletnikoff Award watch list in 2023 have the best chance to win the award?

Here's a closer look into the top three candidates entering the season:

#1. Brock Bowers

That's right, a tight end can end up winning the award as well. As part of the Georgia Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams, Brock Bowers has showcased his abilities.

Last season, he had 63 catches for 942 yards (15.0 yards per reception) with seven touchdowns. He may not have the flashy numbers but a security blanket and a red zone threat should be near the top of the list.

#2. Emeka Egbuka

The Ohio State Buckeyes have an extremely talented wide receiver core and it helps having a player like Emeka Egbuka on the field. Last season was when Egbuka showcased his talents, as he finished with 74 catches for 1,151 yards (15.6 yards per reception) with 10 touchdown grabs.

He has solidified his name on the Biletnikoff Award watch list in 2023 and should be a top wide receiver throughout the entire season.

It may be difficult for him to win the award though as he has one of the best players at the position across the formation.

#3. Marvin Harrison Jr

This should not come as a shock as Ohio State Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr should be the frontrunner for the award. He is coming off a season where he registered 77 catches for 1,263 yards (16.4 yards per reception) with 14 touchdowns.

Even with a new quarterback throwing him the football, Harrison Jr. definitely deserves to be at the top on the Biletnikoff Award watch list in 2023.

There are a lot of talented receivers throughout all of college football that could be in consideration for the award as well. It will be interesting to see who claims the prize in the end.