NFL scout gives Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. a perfect grade: Is the Ohio State receiver the best prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Projections for Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the 2024 NFL draft are looking good. The Ohio State wide receiver is tipped as one of the best players of his generation.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller posted on Twitter that an NFL scouting friend of his awarded Harrison a perfect grade ahead of the season. According to the scout, Harrison has no weaknesses and is in the race to be the best player in the 2024 NFL draft.

"Chatting this morning with an NFL scouting friend. His preseason grade on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a perfect score. ‘No weaknesses. Might be the best player in the class,’ he said.”

Harrison is not alone in the conversation for the best 2024 NFL draft prospect. Quarterback Caleb Williams is a strong candidate for the top pick, but this takes no shine from Harrison, who has been incredibly wonderful for the Buckeyes.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s stats and strengths

Receiving little playing time as a freshman in 2021, Harrison Jr. caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. His time came in 2022, however, and his breakout has been nothing short of amazing.

Last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. featured in 13 games for the Buckeyes. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, and ended the season a unanimous All-American.

From the talk around NFL scouts, Harrison might be in the race for the Heisman Trophy in the approaching season.

Harrison checks every item on the list of things a wide receiver needs, despite being just 20 years old. He is speedy and at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he is a great size.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, Marvin Harrison. Following in the footsteps of such a giant can come with a lot of pressure, but Harrison Jr. has shown he is worthy of the name over the last two seasons at Ohio State.

With high expectations, Harrison is preparing for his junior season and being eligible for the draft, the NFL.

