"I can’t say it’s much different": Kalen DeBoer gets candid on his first season summer plans as new Alabama head coach

As one of the bigger stories in college football ahead of the 2024-2025 season, Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer reflects on his first few days and weeks of being the new tactician for the Crimson Tide. All in all, he seems to be pretty relaxed and well-adjusted to the demands.

Speaking at the keynote during the team`s annual Team Focus Fundraiser, DeBoer had this to say on his summer plans as the Tide`s new man at the helm (via AL.com):

"Two years ago I just went through this, and so I can’t say it’s much different. The one thing that over the last 5-8 years, the rules that the NCAA allows us to have where we can do more things with these guys. There’s still a limited amount of hours we can spend, but meetings and different times when we can be on the field with them."

DeBoer continued:

"Our team is taking in everything that they can. They love it. They’re just looking for it every single day and I can’t wait to get into June here and continue on what we’ve been building.”

DeBoer took the job that was vacated by the legendary Nick Saban shortly after he led the Washington Huskies to the national championship. Even if he did lose to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, he was likely the best head coach available on the market that Alabama wanted to get – and they did.

The former Huskies head coach reportedly signed a hefty eight-year contract, that is expected to pay him around $10 million per season (via Sports Illustrated). It will run through 2031, and by his last year in Tuscaloosa, he will make $11.75 million.

This contract makes him one of the highest-paid college football coaches currently, just behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Texas' Steve Sarkisian.

What`s up ahead for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama football?

The Crimson Tide lost this year`s Rose Bowl to Michigan, ending their season far earlier than a lot of fans might`ve hoped. And with Saban`s departure, `Bama is now looking towards a future with DeBoer at the helm. The good thing is that they don`t have to completely start from scratch.

For one, they`ve already landed five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, as well as a handful of portal additions like former Iowa transfer Kadyn Proctor.

Here`s what DeBoer had to say about the portal additions (via Roll Bama Roll):

“The portal closes, so no one really can enter, but there’s guys that we’re working through that we have visits or will have visits — trying to get them set to come to campus. I think in the end, I feel good about the direction we’re going with our making the roster better — improving the roster. That’s what it’s about."

How do you think Kalen DeBoer and Alabama will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.