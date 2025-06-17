"I don't care if it's Bama" - Diego Pavia sends blunt message on beating Kalen DeBoer's Alabama and creating history at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia clocked in an incredible 2024 season as he beat Kalen DeBoer's No. 1 Alabama in October 2024. He threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, creating history at Vanderbilt.

In an interview with "Bussin With The Boys," Pavia talked about his win, the mindset before the game, and behind the scenes as they defeated the Crimson Tide.

"When we won I would just think like when we pulled the ball and I got like a 12 yard gain and then like the game was over but like, I always thought like we could win like ain't no like that's just how I approached the game," Pavia said. (7:55 - 18:25)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just like, if you go in there with the losing mentality, you're screwed already and so for me I don't care If it's Bama, Nebraska, Michigan."

Podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan are Nebraska and Michigan alumni, respectively.

In his last season, Diego Pavia registered 2,133 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, in addition to 716 yards on the ground and six scores. In addition to being a football standout, he is also a 3x state finalist in wrestling.

Diego Pavia reportedly received a $4 million NIL offer from an SEC team to play the 2025 season

After a U.S. District Court made a preliminary injunction in Pavia's favor to continue playing for the 2025 season, more good news is headed his way, as the 5-foot-11 quarterback receives an offer from different college programs to continue his football playing streak.

In an interview with Bussin' with the Boys, Diego Pavia revealed that he received an NIL offer worth more than $4 million from an SEC team, and more programs are reaching out to onboard him for the 2025 season.

"It was less reaching out to me," Pavia said. "– it was more reaching out to, like, my brothers and my family and stuff."

He further stressed wanting to play with "the best" rather than "the Big 10."

"You want to play with the best – you don’t want to play with the Big Ten. … You ignore those calls," he added."

After graduating from high school, he played two years at the JUCO level at New Mexico Military Institute, and then at New Mexico State, before he moved to Vanderbilt last year. His lawyers argued that since he started off his college career at the JUCO ranks, he should be granted eligibility for one more year.

Diego Pavia is scheduled to kick off his 2025 season for Vanderbilts on Aug. 30 against the Charleston Southern.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More