"I don't care about the fame": Colorado's Terrell Timmons Jr. makes eye-catching remarks before 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. discussed his NFL aspirations on the Reach The People Podcast. The junior wideout, who transferred to the Buffaloes from NC State in December 2023, has three years of playing eligibility remaining.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled from Thursday, Apr. 24, to Saturday, Apr. 26, 2025. During his podcast appearance on Friday, Timmons Jr. shared:

"I want to make it to the league. I don't care about the fame, none of that. Always trust God. You can't get throughout life without God."

Fellow Buffalo Ben Finneseth asked Timmons about his potential tattoo plans:

"Are you going to be one of those guys that gets the NFL tattoo and then right under it you're going to get a Wolfpack tattoo and a buffalo tattoo?" (Timestamp: 7:38).

Timmons promptly declined the tattoo idea proposed by Finneseth, though he does want to get additional ink:

"No, I will not be doing that, but I will be getting more tattoos though," Timmons Jr. responded.

The NC State transfer joined Colorado in 2024, recording four receptions for 22 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per catch. While draft analysts have not yet projected Timmons Jr. for the 2025 NFL Draft, his upcoming performance with the Buffaloes could affect his draft stock.

Buffalo wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.

Buffalo wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. ranks as the No. 170 wide receiver nationally and No. 26 player from North Carolina, according to On3 Consensus. The Greensboro, N.C., native hauled in 11 receptions for 195 yards at NC State in 2023, including a 47-yard highlight against Marshall.

During his two-year varsity career at Northern Guilford High School, Timmons Jr. dominated with 82 catches, 1,144 yards and 18 touchdowns. He shares his alma mater with his cousin, NFL star Keenan Allen, who has spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Terrell Timmons Jr. grew up alongside his three siblings: Troy, Trent and Taylor. Before transferring to Colorado, he played in all 12 games during the 2023 season at NC State.

