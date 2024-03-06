"I certainly understand my role": Chip Kelly explains he is aware of his place in the collaborative Ohio State coaching environment

Chip Kelly surprised the entire college football world last month by leaving his head coaching role at UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. The veteran coach succeeded the recently appointed Bill O'Brien, who left to become Boston College's head coach.

Now working under his former player and assistant Ryan Day, Kelly noted in a press conference on Tuesday that he had full understanding of his job in Columbus. The 60-year-old is well aware of the fact that he is not in charge at the program and relishes everything about the Buckeyes job.

“I certainly understand my role. I’m not Al Hake. Like, I’m not in charge here,” Chip Kelly said. “I certainly understand that, and I actually kind of relish it. I really love the scheming part. I love the individual part. I love being in the meeting room and trying to game plan. But everything we do here’s collaborative.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Chip Kelly amazed at the level of the Ohio State coaching staff

Despite being relatively new to Ohio State, Chip Kelly has expressed admiration for the coaching staff at the university. A host of them are also coming in as new staff members.

Known for his extensive experience in various roles over the years, Kelly is positive about his current coaching environment in Columbus.

“The one thing that really struck me when I walked in this place is there’s an amazing coaching staff here,” Kelly said. “If you get a chance to talk to Larry Johnson, just about football, or Tim Walton, or Jim Knowles, or Brian Hartline or any of these guys on staff here, it’s a very collaborative effort.”

The national championship dream

The national championship is Ohio State's biggest dream for the 2024 season. The Buckeyes have come just short of winning the title in the last three college football seasons and Chip Kelly hopes he can help them overcome the challenge.

“I think everybody’s on the same page. It’s not our offense and their defense. It’s Ohio State,” Kelly said. “It’s Ohio State versus the 12 opponents we’re going to play in the regular season and then beyond.”

“So that’s the thing I like just in the short term that I’ve been here is just how collaborative everybody has been," Kelly added. "We’re all trying to make each other better and we’re all trying to develop this team.”

After seeing their rival Michigan claim the national title last season, anything else aside from winning the ultimate goal will be unacceptable from the Buckeyes in 2024. Notably, they've lost three consecutive games to the Wolverines and will hope to end that streak next season.