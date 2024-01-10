"I changed my mind": Paul Finebaum's recent Michigan comments shock media panelists as SEC admirer belittles Georgia 

Paul Finebaum is an outspoken SEC analyst who constantly bashes Michigan. However, he recently stunned everyone on ESPN's "Get Up" show by admitting that Michigan was better than Georgia this season.

Finebaum had previously dismissed Michigan and Jim Harbaugh as overrated and irrelevant. He admitted his prediction was wrong after Michigan beat Washington 34-13 in the national championship game.

Finebaum claimed Michigan would have won the championship even if Georgia had made the playoff instead of Alabama, who lost to Michigan in the semifinal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

On the ESPN Get Up show, Jeff Darlington asked Finebaum,

"If Georgia was in that four, who's hoisting the trophy last night?"

To which Finebaum's stunning reply was,

"Michigan. I have said all along ... But after last night, I changed my mind, and listen, hey, I say this to Georgia, 'If you wanted to be the champion, beat Alabama quit losing to them,' and ultimately the best team is the national champion."

Finebaum's latest praise for Michigan shocked the media panelists, with host Mike Greenberg exclaiming,

"Can you believe this? This is a moment unlike anything I've ever heard, to lose their minds in the southeastern part of the country. Paul Finebaum just said 'Michigan was better than Georgia'."

Paul Finebaum's change of heart for Michigan

Paul Finebaum

Paul Finebaum, a longtime college football pundit, has vocally criticized Harbaugh and Co. for years.

In 2017, Finebaum labeled Harbaugh as an "evil genius" and called him the "Donald Trump of college football."

He has repeatedly questioned Harbaugh's ability to beat rival Ohio State, even going as far as to say that he was "incapable" of doing so.

Finebaum has also criticized Harbaugh's coaching style, referring to it as "antediluvian," claiming it was out of sync with the modern game.

However, in recent weeks, Finebaum has admitted that he was wrong about Harbaugh. He believes Harbaugh has silenced his critics, including himself.

Finebaum's change of heart may be due to Michigan's dominant 15-0 season.

Also Read: SEC analyst Paul Finebaum puts Michigan above Georgia after the National Championship game: "If you want to be the champion, beat Alabama"