Loreal Sarkisian is known for her fashion sense and her work with different fashion brands of the world. Her work as a celebrity stylist is well known and she has been credited by many as the inspiration behind their style statements. But it looks like she has been left confused ahead of the Texas Longhorns Spring Game 2024 scheduled for Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian's wife took to Instagram to share her confusion over what to wear for the annual scrimmage event in Austin. According to her, she had no idea about it just a day before the actual event.

“I have no clue what I’m wearing tomorrow for the spring game,” Loreal said.

Loreal Sarkisian has worked with big-name fashion brands around the world like Balmain Paris and Givenchy. She even went all the way to Paris for her shows. The stylist was also a regular in sharing her gameday outfits for every game the Longhorns played last season. Now that a new football year begins in Austin with the annual showpiece event, she has a dress conundrum. But she will surely figure it out by the time she has to leave for the spring game.

The Texas Spring game will be held on Saturday at the Longhorns’ home stadium and the fans will see the first glimpse of the 2024 team in action. The Orange vs White game might face some problems though as there is a 60% chance of a thunderstorm occuring.

When Steve Sarkisian backed his wife Loreal Sarkisian’s big fashion project

Earlier this month, Loreal Sarkisian announced a big project with fashion giant Givenchy. She shared snippets of the work without giving much about it to the fans on social media. The Longhorns first lady expressed her gratefulness for all the opportunities.

“I’m doing everything I can and letting God do everything I can't. So grateful for all my opportunities,” Loreal wrote in the caption of her Instagram teaser.

Steve Sarkisian gave his full backing to the project, hyping up his wife with a simple comment on the post. He simply asked her to ‘do your thing’. So she has all the support at home and from the fans who love her sense of style. They will be waiting for her outfit revelation for the Spring game.

