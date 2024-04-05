“Do your thing honey” - Texas HC Steve Sarkisian hypes up wife Loreal Sarkisian for exciting collaboration with $2 billion worth Givenchy

Loreal Sarkisian is coming up with an exciting project, and her husband, Steve Sarkisian, is all hyped up about it. Loreal shared snippets of her work with French luxury brand Givenchy for her upcoming fashion project on Instagram.

While she didn't reveal much about her project, Loreal said it was with $2 billion worth Givenchy (per CelebrityNetWorth).

“I’m doing everything I can and letting God do everything I can't. So grateful for all my opportunities,” Loreal wrote in the caption.

Her husband, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, hyped her up as he slid into the comment section of the post and wrote:

“Do your thing honey!”

Steve Sarkisian's comment on the post.

The 39-year-old has been emerging as a big name in the fashion industry with her work with different brands. She also got a lot of fame in the college football world for her gameday looks while attending football games featuring the Longhorns.

Loreal Sarkisian and her historical deal with Givenchy

This isn't the first time Loreal Sarkisian will partner with Givenchy. The collaboration started in October when the fashion stylist revealed she had created history with the French brand. According to her, it was the first time the fashion giant had given full autonomy to someone it partnered with.

"Fyi, this is the first time in the history of Givenchy that they partnered with someone and allowed a full on production and recreation of a collection," Sarkisian wrote in an Instagram story at the time.

Loreal described the deal this way.

She also provided insight into the kind of deal that was stuck, saying that she picked the models, curated the looks and was the vision behind the collaboration. Loreal credited the fashion giant for approving everything she wanted from the show.

Since then, she has been collaborating with the brand on numerous occasions. Before announcing the deal in October, she had attended the Givenchy Fashion Show during the 2024 Spring Fashion Week in Paris in September last year.

Loreal Sarkisian has inspired many styles followed by big names during college football gamedays. Kristen Saban, the daughter of former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, has already admitted that in public. Her latest achievement shows that she is a rising star wherever she goes.

