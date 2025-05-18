“I am coming for you”: $45M worth Deion Sanders sends warning to popular actor over new sport

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is a competitive person. Fans could see just how competitive he was during his playing career in the NFL based on his passion. That passion is still there when fans watch him on the sidelines during Colorado games. However, he is still interested in testing himself physically.

On Sunday, Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million, posted on Instagram. In the post, he had photos and videos of himself on a tennis court. In the caption, he wrote about how he still has a competitive spirit and wants to get good enough so that he can compete with one of his good friends, actor Leon Preston Robinson.

"I got a new Hobby because I’ve got to have something that I can personally compete. Give me 6months and I’m gonna be PRIME BLACKENROE! Please understand I’m working with 8 toes and a lot of pain but baby I’m working."

"My goal is to be able to Compete and give my dear friend and 1 of the Best Actors in the game that has played every role imaginable, Leon Preston Robinson. That …….. can PLAY PLAY! Leon I’m Coming for you man!"

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are in a good position to land five-star recruit wide receiver Cederian Morgan

While the 2025 college football season has not started yet, it is still a busy time of year for college head coaches. For Deion Sanders, he has to prepare his team for next season while also planning for the future. Notably, he has started bringing in recruits from the 2026 class for official visits.

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan visited the Buffaloes on Sunday, May 11. He is one of the top players in his class and would be a great addition for Coach Prime and his squad. According to On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong, the Buffaloes have a great chance of landing him.

"Talking to Cederian Morgan after his visit on Sunday," Wiltfong said. "They got a great shot. This is my first time being there. I really enjoyed it. He had a great time at Colorado this weekend."

Recruiting at Colorado has seen a significant uptick since the arrival of Coach Prime two years ago. Notably, the Buffaloes were able to land five-star QB Julian Lewis in the 2025 recruiting class. He will compete with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the starting job this upcoming season.

