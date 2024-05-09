"I cried more dealing with Chip Kelly and Eagles than I did in prison": LeSean McCoy reveals former NFL QB Michael Vick's comment on Ohio State OC

Chip Kelly, now the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has had a long career in coaching, working in both college football and the NFL. However, the coach had his fair share of critics, and some of his previous players have spoken out against him.

On this week's edition of the "The 25/10 Show" podcast, released on Thursday, former Philadelphia Eagles players under Kelly, DeSean Jackson, Jason Peters and LeSean McCoy, spoke on how Kelly apparently made quarterback Michael Vick cry.

"I remember Vick saying, 'I cried more dealing with Chip Kelly and the Eagles than I did in prison,'" McCoy said.

Kelly was in charge of the Philadelphia Eagles between 2013-2015, and on the field, he had some success, with two 10-win seasons and one playoff appearance. However, McCoy and Jackson said on their "The 25/10 Show" that off the field, Kelly had many problems. The two players accused Kelly of destroying a potential dynasty.

The Eagles had many talented stars during that period and could have become a contender for many Super Bowls, per the podcast hosts.

Star quarterback Michael Vick, who, after his prison time, was returning to his former self and had led the Eagles for years before the arrival of Kelly, was benched by the new coach and then left the team.

Additionally, during Kelly's time with the Eagles, LeSean McCoy was traded to the Buffalo Bills, while DeSean Jackson went to the Washington Redskins. On his trade, McCoy said:

"You (Chip Kelly) didn’t send me to Buffalo (in a trade) because you thought it was the best move for the team. You sent me there to die."

LeSean McCoy says Chip Kelly is "uncomfortable around Black players"

The main takeaway point from the two Eagles legends was that Chip Kelly ruined the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the two players have also made the accusation that Kelly struggled to understand and work with Black players.

"I never had a coach who was scared – not even scared – I’ll say uncomfortable around Black players," McCoy said of Kelly.

The comment related to an anecdote told by McCoy, who said that instead of telling the team's veterans an important piece of information, the thing that a coach should do for his players, Kelly got running backs coach Duce Staley to tell them instead.

These actions, alongside the dismantling of what could have been a championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles team, show that Chip Kelly's tenure in charge of the team was not liked by the players.

Kelly was fired from the Eagles in 2015 after going 6-9 and then went to the San Francisco 49ers for one season (2-14 record) before finding a home with the USC Trojans.

Do you think that Chip Kelly ruined what could have been a championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles team?

