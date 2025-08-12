"I'd die to coach in the SEC": Fired NFL coach Jon Gruden’s fiery pitch at Georgia ignites calls for Razorbacks hire

After resigning as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 following leaked private emails surfaced during an NFL investigation, Jon Gruden is now working with Barstool Sports. However, the former coach has made it clear he is not finished with football and is eyeing a return to the sidelines.Despite having no prior experience to be the head coach of a college program, Gruden told the Georgia Bulldogs that he is eager to coach a Southeastern Conference school.“The only reason I really came here is because I want to coach again,” Gruden said (via On3). “I’m being honest with you. I do not bullsh** either. I want to coach again.&quot;I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it. I’ll let you guys this… what I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder.&quot;Gruden holds a 117-112 career record with a Super Bowl XXXVII win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. Since leaving the league, he has spent much of his time breaking down game film and privately mentoring players, as he told CBS Sports in 2024.Given his interest in returning, Arkansas has been floated as a potential landing spot. Fox Sports’ Aaron Torres suggested Monday that the Razorbacks should reach out, as hiring Gruden would give the program a strong national profile.In July, Outkick's Chad Withrow weighed in on Gruden's potential with Arkansas.&quot;(Sam) Pittman is on the hot seat. If Arkansas fires Sam Pitman after a subpar year, I'm picking up the phone and hiring Jon Gruden immediately to call the damn Hogs. You got John Calipari and Jon Gruden on the same campus? I would absolutely make that happen if I was a program like an Arkansas.&quot;Arkansas was 3-5 in the Southeastern Conference in the 2024 season.Jon Gruden recalls turning down the Tennessee coaching offerIn the mid-1980s, Jon Gruden worked as a graduate assistant at Tennessee, where his wife was also a cheerleader.Speaking on The Mike Keith Show in April, Gruden revealed that he once declined an offer to coach the Volunteers while he was hosting Monday Night Football.&quot;When I was doing Monday Night Football, there were some serious talks,&quot; Gruden said. &quot;I just wasn’t ready to do college football. I was broadcasting Monday Night Football.&quot;I really felt if I had become the head coach here at Tennessee, I probably would have got in all kinds of trouble with recruiting — because I want to get all the best players.&quot;At that time, Gruden said he wasn’t ready for that role as he wanted to stick in the NFL.