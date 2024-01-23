"I'd probably have them No. 1": ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes Georgia holds the best chances of making the 12-team playoff in 2024

Despite ending the 2023 regular season undefeated, the year did not end well for Georgia. The Bulldogs missed out on the College Football Playoff following the SEC championship game loss to Alabama, denying them the opportunity to retain their back-to-back title.

However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes Kirby Smart's team has the best chance of making the expanded playoffs in 2024. The CFP is increasing participation from four to 12 teams in the upcoming season, allowing more teams to challenge for the national title.

"Heading into the 2024 season I'd probably have them No. 1," McElroy said. "Ohio State, with their run and what they've done in the portal the last couple of weeks, maybe they will jump right in front of the Bulldogs. But either way, Georgia, with what they return, is in a great spot."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

McElroy believes Georgia will record another undefeated season

Georgia ended the last two regular seasons with a perfect record, showcasing their increased dominance in the landscape. However, the Bulldogs have what is probably their toughest schedule in recent history in 2024, which poses some challenges to their run.

The team will play Clemson in a non-conference game and is scheduled to host Tennessee and Kentucky. The Bulldogs will also play Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas on the road. Nonetheless, McElroy believes Kirby Smart's team will go undefeated once again this season.

"I also look at the schedule to schedule is a lot more difficult than it's been the last couple of years. You get Clemson there in the nonconference, that'll be in Atlanta. That'll be a difficult game,” he added.

“You go to Ole Miss. You go to Alabama, you go to Texas. Those are maybe the three best teams there in the SEC outside of Georgia. So very difficult road trips for Georgia and think that they're going to go 12-0.”

The situation on the Bulldog’s offense and defense

With quarterback Carson Beck returning for his senior season and a slew of quality athletes signed via the transfer portal, McElroy appears confident in his offense. However, he is concerned about the defensive performance dip noticed in 2023.

"They're going to be able to move the football. We know offensively, they're going to be excellent. They have maybe the best quarterback in the SEC," McElroy said.

“But defensively what we've seen from Georgia in the past hasn't been quite the same. There were some really good moments. There were also some moments where it's like, 'Man, they're getting gashed on the ground.’”

In their run to two consecutive national championships, the Bulldogs had arguably the best defense in the landscape. However, the level dropped last season following the exit of some top names. The defense will play a crucial role if the team is to achieve anything in 2024.