“I decide what I want to do”: Travis Hunter discloses the favorite part of predraft process in recent podcast

Travis Hunter is taking full advantage of his time leading up to the 2025 NFL draft. As one of the most versatile players in college football, he's been the center of attention all season, and rightly so, giving him the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The Colorado Buffaloes' two-way sensation is enjoying his predraft journey. Speaking on "The Travis Hunter Show" on Thursday, he said:

"What's my fav part is I can manage my own time. I decide what I want to do, which has been like that, but it's just like, OK, I got free range."

With total control over his schedule, Hunter is making every moment count. Hunter likes to stay busy.

"I can plan my own time, and you know I like having things to do," he said.

He trains hard, but one thing he loves most is having a chef.

"The best part is really just having the chef because I can eat when I want," he said (Timestamp: 9:31). "When I'm hungry, the food is ready, so I don't have to worry about anything."

Hunter also enjoys his scenic surroundings.

"I get up and go work out. I'm on land, so I'm where I want to be — got lakes and ponds around me, can fish all day if I wanted to," he said.

This season, Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch.

Where Will Travis Hunter Land in the 2025 NFL draft?

Travis Hunter is the most in-demand player as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. His skills as a wide receiver and cornerback make teams excited about the chance to add such a talented player to their roster.

The Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick, are reportedly considering Hunter a "generational talent." The New England Patriots see him as a potential game-changer, especially if he focuses on cornerback, pairing him with Christian Gonzalez to strengthen their defense.

The New York Giants, who pick No. 3, are another team linked to Hunter. Their interest is piqued because of his versatility and the potential to bolster both their receiving corps and defensive backfield.

