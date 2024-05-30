“I didn’t even know that” - Michigan HC Sherrone Moore has stumped reaction to former Alabama HC Nick Saban’s high praise

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore responded to former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's praise of Michigan's offensive line during last month's NFL draft. And somehow, the icon's words took a month to reach Moore.

"I didn’t even know that," Moore said on Thursday while at the SoundMind SoundBody football camp at Wayne State University."That’s cool. ... I didn’t even hear that comment. But that’s an awesome statement from, probably, arguably, the best college coach in college history."

Here's what Saban said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Michigan has the best-coached offensive line of anybody, and they have great technique and they play together."

Trending

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Saban's comment was based on former Wolverines guard Zak Zinter, who is now preparing for the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

Zinter was part of the impressive Michigan offensive line last season that no team, including Saban's Alabama, could break down. This allowed quarterback J.J. McCarthy enough time to make reads downfield to see if a pass could be made, and running back Blake Corum to find a space to break through and run downfield.

The Michigan Wolverines will always be linked to Nick Saban's career. His last game in charge of the Crimson Tide was the Rose Bowl defeat to the Wolverines.

Sherrone Moore has been asking other coaches for help

Sherrone Moore also talked about his relationship with Nick Saban.

"I’ve had the chance to talk to him about a couple of times just about head coach life and things like that," Moore said.

Moore's talks with Saban about coaching issues are not a surprise. Saban has been known for providing upcoming coaches with valuable knowledge to help them progress in what is a tough job.

Sherrone Moore has not just been talking to Nick Saban. He has been getting advice from many college coaches, including his predecessor, current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. He's also been talking with the coaches of the other athletic programs at Michigan.

"There’s no coach that just knows it all," Moore said. "So, I think you have to continually learn from everybody from every avenue, any resource that you can get. I definitely try to (consult with) different coaches, whether it’s football coaches, basketball coaches, different coaches."

By combining all this knowledge, Sherrone Moore is understanding how to successfully lead a program that will be going into the 2024 season as the defending national champion. However, he will need all the help he can get if the weakened Michigan Wolverines are going to retain their championship.

Do you think that Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are going to win back-to-back national championships this year?