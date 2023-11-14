"I don’t know how you do (that) that fast": Lane Kiffin taken aback by SEC coach's firing

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is surprised by some of the coaches fired in college football.

This week, SEC coaches Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett were fired by Texas A&M and Mississippi State, respectively. However, Kiffin said that he's more surprised by the Bulldogs firing Arnett, who was just 10 games into his first season as coach.

“Yeah, it does,” Lane Kiffin said. “I mean, it’s not like it used to be. Used to be you had time to build things, and you had years to sign classes and see them develop before people made a decision. So, that’s obviously not what’s going on.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arnett took over for one game last season following the passing of Mike Leach. in his first season with Mississippi State, he led the school to a 4-6 record.

Although the Bulldogs weren't having a ton of success, Kiffin said that firing a coach in his first season isn't a good look for any school. He also doesn't reckon Arnett was given enough time to implement his system and recruit.

“To be let go 10 games into your first season when you got hired late, like Zach, really I don’t know how you do that that fast. I don’t know how the expectation is to judge you that fast about the job that you did.

"Unfortunately, it’s kind of the thing to fire people fast. To me it’s kind of the grass is always greener, so you know, it is what it is.”

Lane Kiffin set to play Mississippi State in two weeks

Although Lane Kiffin was surprised to see Mississippi State fire Zach Arnett, the Ole Miss coach has to prepare a potentially different system.

That's because the Rebels play Mississippi State in their final game of the season, which has become a tradition. Last year, the Bulldogs won 24-22 - a stretch where Ole Miss lost their final four games of the year.

This season, the Rebels have fared much better, as they're 8-2, including beating LSU and Tulane, while their two losses came to Alabama and Georgia.

Poll : Do you agree with Lane Kiffin? Yes No 0 votes