“I don’t like to go out”: Buffs star Travis Hunter provides a look into his off-field interests

Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes star, isn't just about redefining what it means to be an elite college football player. He gave fans a glimpse into his life off the field.

While he's a star on the gridiron, his off-field persona is refreshingly low-key. In an interview with ESPN, Hunter discussed how he's not one for the party scene or nightlife.

"I don't like to party, I don't like to go out," Hunter said. "I barely like talking to people sometimes."

Instead, his interests revolve around a few key passions: football, school, fishing, video games and spending time with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The two also run a YouTube channel together.

"I literally wake up, go do my football stuff, get my recovery in and I'm back at home," he shared.

His routine may be simple, but this focus and balance keep him grounded and allow him to excel in his athletic and academic life.

Travis Hunter acknowledges "I can't be real" remarks

Travis Hunter turned heads across the football landscape when he dazzled against the TCU Horned Frogs in Game 1 last season. His incredible versatility left fans and analysts in awe. Shining with his skills on both sides of the ball, the 22-year-old wide receiver was one of the most talked-about players.

"Pretty often, people say I can't be real and it's amazing what I do," Hunter told ESPN.

While Hunter missed time due to a lacerated liver, he still recorded the most plays in the FBS: 1,007 snaps. Some might say that his injury in Week 3 was what went wrong with Colorado after winning three games in a row. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes ultimately finished the season 4-8.

Nonetheless, Travis Hunter has his sights set on continuing his road to the NFL and will use the 2024 season as a base to prove he’s more than just hype — he’s the real deal.

