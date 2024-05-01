Amarius Mims responded to Nick Saban's draft day criticism with a bold response on Friday. Although Saban brought up the former Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle missing most of the 2023 Southeastern Conference championship game during a draft day broadcast on ABC, Mims brushed aside the criticism and expressed his happiness to be drafted into the NFL.

Mims said this about the former Alabama Crimson Tide coach's criticism:

“Everybody has their own opinions of me. I don't really care about what he said or what he had to say, honestly. I’m just glad to be a Cincinnati Bengal.”

The two-time national champion was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday. He will now have the task of protecting Joe Burrow, who missed the majority of the 2023 season due to an injury.

Amarius Mims played eight games in 2023, including his start in the SEC championship game against Alabama. In 2022, he played 14 games as an important part of the Kirby Smart offensive line. And he had nine appearances in 2021.

Mims helped the Bulldogs win two back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 and remain unbeaten until the conference championship game loss to Nick Saban's team last season.

What did Saban, who has an $80 million net worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth), say that warranted such a bold response?

Nick Saban’s criticism of Amarius Mims

During the draft broadcast on ABC, Nick Saban had some sharp words for Amarius Mims. While praising Mims’ talent and skill set, he questioned the offensive tackle’s consistency and brought up his departure from the SEC championship game in December.

“It makes you wonder, how did the guy only start eight (games)?" Saban said. "Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game, and then he’s out. Takes himself out. I don’t know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever.

"But you’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you’re going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League.”

The Bengals picked the former Georgia man 18th in the draft. The Kansas City Chiefs were reported to be interested in his services. It remains to be seen if the talented OT can prove the legendary coach wrong on the football field.