“I dont wanna be a part of that” - Kool-Aid McKinstry reveals Auburn influence behind his commitment to Nick Saban’s Alabama 

Now, with the New Orleans Saints, Kool-Aid McKinstry was a strong part of the Alabama Crimson Tide's defense under head coach Nick Saban.

However, before entering college football, McKinstry was considering playing for the Auburn Tigers, the in-state rivals of the Crimson Tide. But, as McKinstry revealed to Robert Griffin III, one event made him change his mind.

"We were watching them (the Auburn Tigers) play somebody and I'm just sitting there looking at the game like I don't want to be part of that. Cause I was a winner," he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kool-Aid McKinstry joined the Alabama program in 2021 after considering a few programs. One of these was the Auburn Tigers, but upon seeing them heavily lose, McKinstry decided against playing for them because he "was a winner."

The pairing of Alabama and McKinstry was strong, and this was due to both of their strong desires to win. McKinstry, like all players, wanted to win games and championships, and under Nick Saban, every season the Crimson Tide were expected to challenge for the national championship.

However, Kool-Aid McKinstry, while able to win individual awards, was never able to win a national championship in his three years with Alabama.

In 2021, he played in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, but Alabama lost the game 33-18. This was followed by not making the College Football Playoffs in the 2022 season and losing the Rose Bowl to the Michigan Wolverines in what would be both Kool-Aid McKinstry and Nick Saban's final games for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While he was never able to achieve the ultimate prize in college football with the Crimson Tide, McKinstry and the Alabama team were always in contention for the title. The same could not be said for the Auburn Tigers.

During the same period that McKinstry was at Alabama (2021–2023), the Tigers had three consecutive losing seasons. A silver lining is that Auburn made it to two bowl games during this period but lost both of them.

Read More: This guy is going to go crazy": Kool-Aid McKinstry claims Alabama QB Jalen Milroe will become the trailblazer in loaded 2025 NFL draft class

Where was Kool-Aid McKinstry drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Kool-Aid McKinstry was picked in the second round as the 41st pick. His professional football career will start with the New Orleans Saints, who play in an incredibly competitive NFC South.

The pick took some people by surprise, considering the Saints already have three cornerbacks on their team, including Marshone Lattimore.

However, when McKinstry's ability to pressure both quarterbacks and receivers is considered, the selection is not as shocking as initially imagined. The NFC South has been tight in recent seasons, so any game in the final few weeks of the season might have a significant impact on the division.

Adding someone like McKinstry, who can push an offense into making a mistake that could cost them the game, will provide the New Orleans Saints with a competitive advantage that could lead to a division title and a playoff spot.

Do you think Kool-Aid McKinstry will thrive with the New Orleans Saints?