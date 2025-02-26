“I am so excited”: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry pens heartwarming message as she embarks on new fitness journey

On Monday, Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, shared a post on Instagram announcing her role as a new instructor for Power Movement Pilates.

The picture showed her sitting on a Pilates reformer, smiling with a headset on.

“Hi! My name is Landry Kiffin, and I am currently studying Real Estate at Ole Miss! While unsure what Pilates would entail at first, it quickly became my favorite way to build strength, improve flexibility, and feel more confident each day,” she wrote.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to share this experience with everyone and grateful to be part of the team at power movement."

Screenshot via Instagram

She signed off with a smiling face emoji in the bottom right corner of the image. Ole Miss, based in Oxford, Mississippi, offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate through its School of Business Administration.

Two years ago, Lane Kiffin faced a crucial coaching decision that deeply weighed on him. Landry reportedly played a key role in his choice to remain at Ole Miss, during his consideration of the Auburn job in 2022.

Landry, Lane Kiffin’s eldest daughter, has often shared glimpses of her college life and family moments.

Landry Kiffin’s schedule as a Pilates instructor in Mississippi

On Feb. 13, Old Row Sports shared an X post humorously highlighting her packed class schedule with an image of a chaotic crowd. Lane Kiffin chimed in, sharing the schedule and adding:

“For a great workout!! Sign up now.”

Landry's Pilates schedule includes Fresh Start Flow on Monday at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, she teaches Tighten Up Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. and Calorie Crusher at 4 p.m.

Wednesday features Hump Day Hustle at 9:15 a.m., while Thursday offers Turn Up Thursday at the same time. Friday’s session, Fire Up Friday, is at 3 p.m. On Saturday, she leads Pilates Pregame at 3:15 p.m. Sundays start with Core & Restore at 10 a.m., followed by Sweat Any Regrets at 11 a.m.

The post also included the address - 508 Easel Street, Taylor, MS 38673—along with the message: "First class on Feb. 25"

