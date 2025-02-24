"I am fishing towards the bank": Travis Hunter opens up on tips & tricks of his latest side quest

Travis Hunter, Colorado’s dynamic two-way star making waves in the fishing world, too. On Sunday’s episode of The Travis Hunter Show podcast, he shared expert tips for improving bass fishing from the bank. His advice? Think like an angler on a boat.

During the episode, guest Boogie asked Hunter for guidance:

“Every time I go fishing, I get skunk,” Boogie said. “No bites, no luck … Can you break down a basic game plan for bank fishing that'll actually help me catch them?”

The Heisman winner responded with a detailed strategy.

“If you're fishing from the bank, I'm pretty sure you're trying to cast as far as you can,” he said. “Most of the time, when you see people on a boat, they're fishing toward the bank. So, you got to think like that, too.”

According to Hunter, location matters. First, ensure the lake has fish by checking for bait species like bluegill. Their presence indicates a healthy bass population. Next, cast strategically.

“Before you get to the spot, you want to cast before you get there,” he explained. “So, like I'm fishing towards the bank, probably like 5 feet away from the bank. And you just drag your lure. You just try to find some trees, some cover, and you'll be good.”

Hunter has put his fishing skills to the test on multiple occasions. In June, he went boat fishing with Jeremiah Brown and Yakiri Walker, reeling in a largemouth bass.

In November, he and Coach Prime competed in a Fish-Off in Texas, documenting their time together on social media.

Beyond fishing for fun, Travis Hunter has turned it into a business opportunity. In May 2023, he landed an NIL deal with WaterLand Co., a brand specializing in polarized fishing sunglasses, as per On3.

Travis Hunter wants to outdo Coach Prime

Travis Hunter, Colorado’s electrifying two-way star, is generating major buzz ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coach Deion Sanders called him “a generational type of young man that we may never ever see again.” CBS Sports describes Hunter as “two players” in one, excelling as both a cornerback and a wide receiver.

Last season, Hunter dominated on both sides of the ball. Star WR amassed 1,258 receiving yards while allowing 222 in coverage, a staggering net gain of more than 1,000 yards. Because of his unique skill set, NFL scouts consider him a top prospect.

Hunter has made his ambitions clear, and he isn’t shy about setting lofty goals. On The Travis Hunter Show, he said:

“I need that gold jacket. … I got to outdo Coach Prime. I’ve got a Heisman Trophy he don’t. I need to get that gold jacket and a Super Bowl, and I get to outdo him.”

Since Deion Sanders is a Hall of Famer, surpassing his legacy would be no small feat. Nevertheless, Hunter believes his versatility gives him an edge.

Meanwhile, draft projections remain fluid. Denver Sports’ latest mock draft has Shedeur Sanders “falling to the Raiders at the sixth pick,” a notable shift from earlier expectations that the Giants could take him. At the same time, the projection indicates New York might target Hunter instead.

