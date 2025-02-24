Travis Hunter releases fiery highlight clip from Colorado's breakout season under Deion Sanders

Two-way star Travis Hunter had several memorable moments on the field during his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He had transferred from Jackson State along with Coach Prime and his sons and established a legacy for himself in Boulder. In two seasons, Hunter became an athlete that fans of the program will remember for a long time.

On Sunday, Travis Hunter posted a video edit on social media. It included several highlights of his game on the field and his talent with the ball. The video was a testimony to his agility and athleticism. It showcased several of his awe-inspiring catches and touchdown runs which helped the Buffs to enjoy success.

You can check out the two-way star's highlight tape below:

"Highlight tape out now, Link in bio," Hunter wrote in the caption.

In his debut campaign during the 2023 season. Hunter helped the Buffs secure an average 4-8 campaign in the Big 12. The two-way star recorded 721 yards and five TDs receiving on offense, 30 total tackles, and three interceptions as a cornerback. He was honored as a Consensus All-American, First-Team All-Pac-12 and also won the Paul Hornung Award.

The 2024 season proved to be Hunter's best collegiate campaign. He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 TDs receiving as a WR and 36 total tackles along with four interceptions on defense. Hunter's contribution helped the Buffs secure a winning 9-4 campaign. He also solidified himself as the best college football player of the season by winning the Heisman trophy.

Despite having another year of collegiate eligibility, Travis Hunter decided to forego his final year and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Several experts project him to be a top-three pick in the first round in April.

Travis Hunter sets down expectations for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Hunter is one of the four players from Coach Prime's team invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, he was listed as a cornerback rather than as a wide receiver for the event.

On last Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show on YouTube, Travis Hunter talked about the upcoming Combine. He also set down the expectations he has for himself and his professional career in the league.

"I'm not gonna lie. It came up fast bro," Hunter said. "I thought I was gonna have time but that time went by so fast.... Time didn't wait. Time went by quick, it doesn't feel real though, the combine is in a couple of weeks. I get to meet different guys, coaches, everybody. Got to show them who the real Travis is, behind the lens."

"Just having a household name, that doesn't do anything for me man. Like I said, I'm another human being. I get to walk the Earth like everybody else.....A lot of people know my name, but it's no pressure. I just got to go out there and perform. I know I'm gonna do what I have to do, so I don't have to worry about anybody talking bad about me." (TS- 3:45 onwards)

Travis Hunter's two-way status still is a topic of discussion ahead of the upcoming draft. Fans and experts continue to debate whether the NFL team that drafts him will allow him to play on both sides of the ball or just focus on one single position in the league.

