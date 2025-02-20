"It was hard to beat him" - Travis Hunter names his greatest QB of all time in latest podcast

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was one of the star players, alongside Shedeur Sanders, who was invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis later this month. He has been preparing for the showcase event where he has been listed as a defensive back by improving his fitness showcased in clips posted on his social media pages.

During Wednesday's segment of "The Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star named his greatest quarterback of all time (11:07).

"Who was the best QB of all time? I don't know," Travis Hunter said. "I mean they're retired at this point but it's Tom Brady. It's gotta be TB12. I can tell you he's the greatest quarterback of all time cause people hated him. If your team was playing Tom Brady like, 'Oh my God, I hate Tom Brady, he's always winning. He'll find a way to win.'

"They hated Tom Brady, every team that played him back then, it was hard to beat him, bro. Definitely Tom Brady bro."

The NFL-bound Hunter showed his versatility when he revealed that he would play quarterback in the NFL if asked to.

“I’d just go out there and play,” Travis Hunter said. “You know how we used to be when we were little kids? Like, ‘Hey, this is your route right here.’ I’d just draw the routes up on the center—‘You line up here, you go there.’ If they line up in Cover 2, we know exactly where to attack.

"I’d just call out the coverage; we already had plays set for that. But yeah… You need me to play quarterback? That’s easy. I can throw the ball a good 80 yards. As long as they can run past 80 yards, we’re good.”

Travis Hunter's two-way capabilities praised

During Friday's segment of "The 33rd Team" podcast, analyst Sam Monson expressed his belief that Travis Hunter could play on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

"This is the thing people are missing with this when you try to reduce it to just snaps," Monson said. "The level of absurd stamina that you have to have to be able to sprint constantly at two of the most intense positions in football and be able to do it without a break effectively. The only break you get is when the special teams kick. That's insane!

"That's absolutely nuts to do that! I do think that he showed that it's possible. I don't know that anyone will let him try it, but now I think, based off last year, I think it's doable; I think he could actually achieve it."

While his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders has not yet confirmed whether he will participate in the NFL scouting combine, Travis Hunter has repeatedly indicated his eagerness to take part in the showcase event.

