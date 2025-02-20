  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "It was hard to beat him" - Travis Hunter names his greatest QB of all time in latest podcast

"It was hard to beat him" - Travis Hunter names his greatest QB of all time in latest podcast

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Feb 20, 2025 22:32 GMT
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter (Via Imagn)

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was one of the star players, alongside Shedeur Sanders, who was invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis later this month. He has been preparing for the showcase event where he has been listed as a defensive back by improving his fitness showcased in clips posted on his social media pages.

Ad

During Wednesday's segment of "The Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star named his greatest quarterback of all time (11:07).

"Who was the best QB of all time? I don't know," Travis Hunter said. "I mean they're retired at this point but it's Tom Brady. It's gotta be TB12. I can tell you he's the greatest quarterback of all time cause people hated him. If your team was playing Tom Brady like, 'Oh my God, I hate Tom Brady, he's always winning. He'll find a way to win.'
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They hated Tom Brady, every team that played him back then, it was hard to beat him, bro. Definitely Tom Brady bro."
youtube-cover
Ad

The NFL-bound Hunter showed his versatility when he revealed that he would play quarterback in the NFL if asked to.

“I’d just go out there and play,” Travis Hunter said. “You know how we used to be when we were little kids? Like, ‘Hey, this is your route right here.’ I’d just draw the routes up on the center—‘You line up here, you go there.’ If they line up in Cover 2, we know exactly where to attack.
Ad
"I’d just call out the coverage; we already had plays set for that. But yeah… You need me to play quarterback? That’s easy. I can throw the ball a good 80 yards. As long as they can run past 80 yards, we’re good.”

Travis Hunter's two-way capabilities praised

During Friday's segment of "The 33rd Team" podcast, analyst Sam Monson expressed his belief that Travis Hunter could play on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

Ad
"This is the thing people are missing with this when you try to reduce it to just snaps," Monson said. "The level of absurd stamina that you have to have to be able to sprint constantly at two of the most intense positions in football and be able to do it without a break effectively. The only break you get is when the special teams kick. That's insane!
Ad
"That's absolutely nuts to do that! I do think that he showed that it's possible. I don't know that anyone will let him try it, but now I think, based off last year, I think it's doable; I think he could actually achieve it."

While his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders has not yet confirmed whether he will participate in the NFL scouting combine, Travis Hunter has repeatedly indicated his eagerness to take part in the showcase event.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Steven Kubitza
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी