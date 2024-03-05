“I give Nick [Saban] a lot of credit” - Georgia HC Kirby Smart sheds light on $70 million worth former Alabama HC’s impact on his career

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart tips his hat to the legendary coach Nick Saban. Smart recently expressed profound admiration for the former Alabama coach, who retired after five decades of coaching career.

Saban’s legacy led the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national titles during his 17-season tenure in Tuscaloosa. Even though Saban is not coaching anymore, his influence remains forever.

On Thursday, in a candid conversation on the ‘Late Kick’ show with Josh Pate, coach Smart shared a journey that has left an indelible mark on his coaching trajectory due to Saban, who is worth $70 million (per Marca).

When asked about being the new face of college football following Saban’s retirement, Smart humbly declined the label and said:

"I don't think that's the case. I think Nick (Saban) was that and will continue to be a voice that people should listen to," Smart said. "First of all, he's extremely intelligent. He's smart. He understands all the problems we have as head coaches, and he wants what's best for the players.”

Smart worked alongside Saban at Alabama, and together they won four national championships, leaving an enduring imprint on the Crimson Tide’s storied legacy.

"I give Nick a lot of credit,” Smart said. “Nick was very impactful for my career. But every meeting I ever sat in with him on his staff, or as a head coach in the SEC for eight years where we shared seats and shared ideas."

“He was always in pursuit of what was best for the student-athletes,” he added. “And that doesn't mean necessarily best means highest-paid/most money.”

In 2015, Smart assumed the role of head coach at Georgia, bringing with him the invaluable lessons learned under Saban's tutelage.

Kirby Smart’s legacy behind the scenes

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs

Before joining the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart's coaching journey included serving as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach at Alabama in 2007 and later as the defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015.

An impressive array of accomplishments and honors characterizes Kirby Smart's career:

Championships Awards 2 national (2021, 2022) George Munger Award (2017) 2 SEC (2017, 2022) 3×SEC Coach of the Year (2017, 2021, 2022) 6 SEC East Division (2017–2019, 2021–2023) Broyles Award (2009) AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year (2012)

