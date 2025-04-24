"I am not going quarterback": Joel Klatt predicts Travis Hunter to land with AFC team in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the most versatile prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He was projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, but Brian Callahan seems to have finalized his pick for Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter stands strong at No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns. NFL Insider Joel Klatt recently dropped his mock draft 3.0, where he shared why Hunter is a perfect fit for Mike Stefanski and his team.

According to Klatt, the Browns will not have any issues with Hunter playing on both sides of the ball, which is in Hunter's prime agenda for any team that picks him.

Moreover, the franchise craves stability, and Hunter could be a perfect solution. He could translate his skill set to the NFL, just like he did at Colorado.

“I am not going quarterback," Klatt said on Tuesday (03:06), via 'The Joel Klatt Show.' "So with Cleveland, I'm going to go Travis Hunter, the wide receiver, corner from Colorado. Heisman Trophy winner. “When you listen to Andrew Barry, the GM of the Browns, he references Travis Hunter as a unicorn. And I don't think that they're going to put a limit on where he is and the amount of football that he's going to play on each side of the football. The Browns can get substantially better on both sides of the ball.

"Again, you guys know exactly how I feel about Travis. I think he's the best wide receiver in the draft. I think he's the best corner in the draft. One you're talking about value to your organization and to your team from a production standpoint. there is no greater value than the best player on my board.”

Travis Hunter could be target for New England Patriots

It is unlikely that Travis Hunter slides beyond No. 3, but it is still a possibility. All three teams atop the draft board, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, need a QB. If they select Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as No. 1 and No. 2, with Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter picked at No. 3, the Patriots are expected not to hesitate in drafting Hunter.

Mike Vrabel would want to start his first season with the franchise with a bang. Having Hunter on the roster brings stability and assurance for the future, with the team having the ability to build a roster around him in hopes of Super Bowl contention.

