“I got 102 calls in one day": Ohio State DB Caleb Downs discusses how intense his recruiting was after entering transfer portal

Caleb Downs didn't anticipate entering the transfer portal when Alabama's season concluded after the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. However, the unexpected retirement of Nick Saban would see him transfer away from the Crimson Tide to Ohio State.

The defensive back immediately became a highly coveted prospect as he entered the portal. In his first media session in Columbus, Downs revealed how much college football programs and their staff tried to reach out to him.

“I got 102 calls in one day – well not in one day, probably seven or eight hours,” Downs said on Tuesday during his first media appearance in Columbus. “Just being able to minimize what my mind was going through, that was a big thing for me to make a sound decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I just love the program here. I love coach (Tim) Walton and love what the people had to say around here. I believe in coach (Ryan) Day, and I believe in this team.”

Caleb Downs addresses choosing Ohio State over Georgia

After Caleb Downs entered the portal, he was widely expected to transfer to Alabama's SEC rival, Georgia. That's considering his former recruiter Travaris Robinsons' move to the Bulldogs as a co-defensive coordinator, but Downs decided to continue his career in Columbus.

“There was definitely some back-and-forth. There was a lot to think about and process between me and my family,” Downs said. “At the end of the day, I made the decision, and I’m here.”

A couple of reasons were responsible for Caleb Downs’ decision to move to Ohio State.

His father, Gary Downs, grew up with the Buckeyes cornerback coach Tim Walton, and the team's defensive performance last season also played a role. The team finished third in total defense in 2023.

“They played great defense last year, he said. “Just watching the film and seeing how they progressed and seeing how their defense played last year definitely helped me make a sound decision and what I would be getting into.”

It's believed that Ohio State finished second during his recruitment coming out of Mill Creek (Georgia) as a five-star prospect. Caleb Downs refused to address that while speaking to the media on Tuesday at the Buckeyes facility in Columbus.

Without a doubt, there are a lot of expectations on the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year as he transitions to the Big Ten. He will play a role in the Buckeyes' route to redemption after recording a third consecutive loss to national champions Michigan.