“I got his back”: Jordan Seaton sends assuring message to Coach Prime’s newest recruit Julian Lewis as CU prepares for 2025

Julian Lewis, Coach Prime's sensational recruit, is expected to join the program after completing his high school career in 2025. He received a positive message from Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. In a video posted on YouTube by "Reach The People Media" on Thursday, the Buffs offensive lineman said:

"I got his back. You want to throw the ball, I'll protect you,"

Colorado fans are excited about Lewis joining the program, flipping his long-term commitment from the USC Trojans. Another Colorado athlete, Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders’ quarterback son, is also contributing ideas regarding Lewis. He said:

"I'm just being there for him. You know, any question he has, I'm able to answer for him." [09:11]

As Shedeur gets ready to move to the NFL, Lewis is being projected to take his place in Boulder and continue Coach Prime's mission at Colorado.

Julian Lewis' excitement made Coach Prime and the Buffs falter

Buffs and their coach, Deion Sanders, have self-reported a minor NCAA violation for remarks they made about Julian Lewis. NCAA regulations forbid coaches from making public remarks regarding unsigned prospects, but Sanders had previously expressed his excitement about Lewis possibly joining the program.

“We take all infractions seriously, regardless of the severity, and in these specific cases, these minor infractions were all self-reported to the NCAA," the university said. "This demonstrates the effectiveness of our established compliance systems which are the basis of our department's positive partnership with the NCAA.”

The Buffs HC broke NCAA recruitment regulations when he complimented Lewis during a media appearance. Although rectifying their mistake and as a sign of their dedication to follow rules, the Colorado athletic administration promptly informed the NCAA of their wrongdoing. The statement further read:

“We will implement new institutional controls on the football weekly coaches show. The content will no longer be livestreamed. External relations will therefore be able to review and edit content that could be construed as impermissible publicity of (recruits).”

While the Buffs reported the infraction, there’s no doubt the university and Coach Prime are excited about integrating Lewis into their roster as soon as possible. With his son Shedeur leaving for the NFL, the Colorado coach will be banking on Lewis to get the work done in the 2025 CFB season.

