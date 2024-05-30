"I got to know buttons": Deion Sanders on what he requires to develop his players from boys to men

Deion Sanders has always been a motivator, both as a legendary two-sport athlete and now as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

One aspect of his role that has been talked a lot about is how he develops his players into having a more mature understanding of the game and life in general. On the "ALL THE SMOKE" podcast, Coach Prime shared his unique approach to mentoring his athletes.

When asked about his role as a mentor and leader beyond just being a coach, Sanders said,

"Relationships. It starts off with the relationship with the whole staff," he explained.

For Sanders, understanding each player individually is crucial. He said,

"A kid has to know me, I got to know him, I got to know buttons, I got to know who's who, what's what, and how this kid gets down." [21:00]

Coach Prime warrants the need for personalized coaching methods. By knowing each player's unique needs and communication styles, he builds trust and fosters growth both on and off the field.

Deion Sanders' son gets caught up in $12 million lawsuit

Coach Prime’s son, Shilo Sanders, has recently stumbled upon a staggering financial crisis after attracting a $12 million court settlement against him in a lawsuit dating back to 2015.

This legal drama forced Shilo to file for bankruptcy last October to financially maneuver himself out of paying the settlement amount. As per court records, the Colorado safety has quoted a debt in excess of $11 million.

The debt has its roots in a lawsuit involving John Darjean, a security guard at Focus Academies in Dallas, Texas, where Shilo attended Triple A Academy. Darjean alleged that Shilo assaulted him, causing severe and permanent injuries, including neurological damage and cervical spine injuries.

In 2022, a Texas court awarded Darjean $11.89 million in a default judgment after Shilo failed to appear for trial. The incident reportedly occurred when Darjean attempted to enforce a no-phone policy, leading to a confrontation with Shilo.

