"I got some stuff cooking": Pablo Torre refuses to budge on Bill Belichick - Jordon Hudson controversy with his latest revelation 

Bill Belichick is very reserved regarding his personal life, but the tide has changed when the celebrated coach shifted gears from the NFL to college football. Since then, he has authored a book titled "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," and has peeled back the curtains on his personal life aside from his professional coaching stints.

The latest piece that has pushed him into the limelight is his relationship with his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. On Wednesday, sports reporter Pablo Torre hinted at a potential story brewing. Although he didn't share the scoop, he hinted at something involving the famous couple.

“It’s funny. I don’t have anything to break with you exclusively, other than to say that I got some stuff cooking,” Torre said on The Dan Patrick Show.

“As much as people think that I’ve become a real journalist because of this NFLPA story, nope, I’m still in the mud Dan. I look forward to calling you from the mud hopefully sooner, rather than later.”

The 2025 college football season is scheduled to begin in August, and USC is already having its dose of Hudson meddling in Belichick's professional life, with her reportedly banned from UNC football facilities.

“I believe he will,” Torre said when asked if he sees Belichick coaching in 2025. “I would set the line number of seasons at North Carolina at one. I would say one. I think he’s one and done, personally.”

The Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson affair and the USC crunch

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson's relationship has raised eyebrows ever since reports came about the CBS interview. The controversy erupted when Tony Dokupil, the host, asked Belichick a question regarding how the couple met. However, the Miss Maine title winner swiftly shut down the question by saying, "We are not talking about this," raising eyebrows.

Aside from UNC, where Bill Belichick bagged a $10 million-a-year gig, his own family has mounted concerns about Hudson's interference in his life. A source close to the newly appointed UNC coach told Torres that they worry about his legacy and have distanced themselves from her.

"There is a deep worry for how detrimental Jordan can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation, everything he has built and worked for over decades," an insider told Torre.

Hudson's interference in Belichick's professional life thwarted NFL Films' plans to create a docu-series on the legendary coach's efforts to build UNC's football program. HBO was set to be the provider, but days later, reports came in that Hudson demanded that she be granted content approval and partial ownership of the show, and the NFL scrapped the plan.

On LinkedIn, she lists her job profile as the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions as well.

“I think it’s ironic that a man who really controlled everything — and I mean everything — now is being controlled by some other person,” said Upton Bell, a former general manager of the Patriots, per the New York Times.

“You can’t just point at the woman here and say, ‘She is being controlling,’” he added. “That only happens if you let yourself be controlled.”

On Thurday, On3's J.D. Pickell commented on the Belichick-Hudson saga as well.

"What is going on with Bill Belichick and that institution? We are talking about Jordon Hudson more than who is going to be the starting quarterback for them."

Bill Belichick's personal life certainly shifted attention from his coaching program for the Tar Heels. How it translates to the field, however, remains to be seen.

