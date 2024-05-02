“I could hear him PISSED”- Ex-Bachelorette star James Taylor reveals Nick Saban’s reaction to daughter Kristen's alleged affair

Former Bachelorette star James Taylor wrote about his alleged affair with Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, on Instagram. He revealed Coach Saban allegedly got to know about the affair while driving to Birmingham, Alabama and also discussed his reaction. Taylor wrote he made everything public to shield himself from being blackmailed.

“Nick apparently knows about these because she got a call from him on the way back to Birmingham and I could hear him PISSED,” a part of Taylor's Instagram caption read.

Taylor wrote he did not know that Kristen was still married and that she only told him when he had come to meet her in Tuscaloosa. He also wrote that someone got the pictures of the two together and was blackmailing him to pay an undisclosed sum.

The blackmailer allegedly also told Taylor where the two of them were and what they were wearing at that time. That made Taylor take the ‘Eminem route’ to call himself out on the issue. He wrote he hoped for the best life for Kristen and didn't want bad for her.

Revisiting Nick Saban's Daughter Kristen Saban's Alabama-themed wedding amid alleged affair

Kristen Saban married her longtime boyfriend Adam Setas on May 30, 2015. The two had a grand wedding at the Crimson Tide football home Bryant-Denny Stadium. They drove around the field in a Rolls Royce, with crimson and white fireworks creating a scenery in the background.

Dad Nick Saban danced with her daughter at the wedding ceremony before giving her away to her newly-wed husband. Alabama’s mascot Big Al also attended the event and danced with the bride.

Kristen and Adam have two kids from their marriage: a daughter, Amelie Elizabeth, and a son, James Saban. Amelie Elizabeth has been an ardent supporter of the Crimson Tide football program. She recently attended the A-Day in Tuscaloosa under new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.