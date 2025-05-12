"I hope it’s Live and not taped.": CFB fans react to Bill Belichick's latest announcement featuring Michael Strahan

College football fans are hopeful are excited to watch Bill Belichick's upcoming interview on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan.
Belichick went viral for his interview with CBS Sunday Morning that saw his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interject several times. Since then, Belichick hasn't done any interviews, but that will change on Friday when he has a sit-down interview on GMA.
After Good Morning America made the announcement, many fans were eager to watch it, but are hoping it's live and not taped, which can be edited.
"I hope it’s Live and not taped," a fan wrote.
"Hopefully without Jordon Hudson sitting there," a fan added.
However, some college football fans don't expect much to come out of the interview.
"This is gonna be complete fluff," a fan wrote.
"Lmfao. Puff piece incoming," a fan added.
Although fans are excited to hear from Belichick after everything going on, they don't expect Strahan to push him on certain topics.
"Why?," a fan wrote.
"To promote his book, or...?," a fan added.
Ultimately, after Belichick's last interview, there's no question fans will be tuning in to see what the North Carolina Tar Heels coach says and whether or not Hudson will be there.
Insider believes Bill Belichick may not coach at UNC
Bill Belichick surprised many when he took over as the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach.
However, college football insider Pablo Torre believes there's a chance that Belichick won't coach in Week 1 and instead will trigger his opt-out on June 1.
“I think there’s a chance, an absolutely real chance, that he doesn’t (coach Week 1),” Torre said on The Domonique Foxworth Show. “And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public, even before it went from messy backstage to now obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1.
“So when this contract was reported, when the terms of Belichick’s Carolina contract that made him the highest paid public employee in the state were announced, everybody who follows contractual language pointed out that on June 1, the buyout of Bill Belichick goes from $10 million to $1 million if Bill wanted the escape hatch, right? So if he wanted out suddenly, it was very interesting that the amount got 10 times less after June 1.”
It's a fair point from Torre as Belichick put that into his contract for a reason. So, perhaps after all the backlash, Belichick decides to opt out of the deal and start his retirement.
But, if he doesn't, Belichick's first game as the coach of the Tar Heels will be on Sept. 1 against TCU.
