"I just hate them": Jeremiah Smith despises bitter loss to Michigan while making bold promise to OSU fans for next two years

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith still bristles at last season’s loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes’ fourth straight setback in the rivalry. The freshman star didn’t hold back when The Athletic's Manny Navarro asked Smith about it.

"I'm not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy," Smith told Navarro at the OT7 Playoffs this past weekend.

"In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn't want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them."

Smith said dropping that game stung but fueled Ohio State’s charge through the expanded College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes steamrolled Tennessee and Oregon before toppling Texas and Notre Dame to claim another national title.

Smith, who calls another championship the top goal, isn’t focused on stats or awards. He wants wins, and he’s drawing a line in the rivalry.

“For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them,” he said. "I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

His vow sets the tone for a Buckeyes squad determined to flip the script when they meet their biggest rival again this fall, scheduled for Nov. 29.

Jeremiah Smith heads into his second season

With 14 players from last year’s national championship roster drafted, including quarterback Will Howard, receiver Emeka Egbuka and running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, the offense is looking to new voices.

Jeremiah Smith, who caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman and earned Rose Bowl MVP honors, sees the shift as a natural step.

“That arm is different,” Smith told Navarro. “He (Julian Sayin) can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback. Like me, he’s a little quiet. But he’s starting to come out of (his) shell. He’s definitely going to be a guy. It’s going to be scary for opponents.”

Smith’s push to lead aims to steady an offense that’s replacing major stars and counting on young playmakers to keep the Buckeyes in title contention.

