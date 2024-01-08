"I just whooped strength and conditioning!": 56-year-old Deion Sanders crushes Colorado staff in epic pull-up challenge

In a new video from Well Off Media, Colorado coach Deion Sanders showed off his strength and beat his fitness coaches during a pull-up contest.

The YouTube video was uploaded on Jan. 6 and titled “This is Coach Prime’s 1st time doing this in years.” The camera follows Sanders, 56, as he goes up against Buffaloes strength and conditioning coaches Stephen Houston and Rendrick Taylor inside the Boulder-based university's gym.

"Pull-up challenge; anybody want some?" Sanders said.

The first to go was Taylor, a former fullback who is 36 and weighs 260 pounds. He managed to do 16 pull-ups at most. Then it was Sanders' turn, who is 198 pounds, and did 20 pull-ups to beat Taylor.

The last one was Houston, who is 230 pounds. He tried to beat Sanders but could only do 15 pull-ups. However, his pull-ups looked more proper than Taylor and Sanders' as he fully extended his arms on the bar.

Sanders celebrated his victory and taunted the coaches.

"This supposed to be strength and conditioning," he said.

Houston disagreed with Sanders and said he did "ghetto pull-ups," which are not full reps.

"I was always told to respect my elders," Houston said.

Sanders did the same challenge with recruiting guru Corey Phillips on March 29 of last year, where, once again, Prime Time emerged as the ultimate winner.

Deion Sanders takes his first jogging strides

After suffering from blood clots in his legs and undergoing 11 surgeries, including two toe amputations, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is finally back on his running trial for the first time.

He posted a video on Instagram showing him jogging for the first time since his health ordeal.

"21 stitches in each thigh. I feel blessed. This is actually my first time. You have no idea," Sanders said in the clip.

"Prime Time" completed his debut season as the Buffs' coach in November 2023, leading them to a 4-8 record, an improvement from the previous year.

Will Deion Sanders be able to run out of the tunnel with his team next season? Fans are rooting for his recovery and comeback.

