"I don't karaoke, I dance": Nick Saban opens up on his West Virginia childhood and the struggles to land a date

Nick Saban shared a funny story on why he learned to dance. Saban has been known for his intense attitude as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide's football team.

The 71-year-old isn't afraid to speak his mind. However, there appears to be an interesting side of Saban that not many fans were aware of as he shared a funny story about why he learned to dance.

"I don't karaoke. I dance." Saban said.

When asked why he learned how to dance instead of signing, Saban said it was pretty simple. When he was growing up, his town had a dance, so to get a date, he needed to learn dating.

"When I was growing up in West Virginia, there were three things you could do. We went to the river. We had a bridge off of every railroad. There was one movie theater, and it had shown the same movie for a month," Saban said.

"Every other Saturday they took the firetrucks out of the fire department, and we had a dance. If you couldn't dance, you couldn't get a date. So, I mean, I learned early this is the way of the world, not singing, dancing," Saban continued.

The story caught many Alabama fans by surprise, but it was funny to hear Nick Saban explain why he learned how to dance.

Nick Saban hasn't announced Alabama's starting quarterback

With the 2023 college football season nearly there, the Alabama Crimson Tide is still deciding who the starting quarterback will be.

Many assumed that Tyler Buchner would be the starter, but Nick Saban has said that no decision has been made. He wants one of the quarterbacks to stake a claim for a starting berth.

"What I tell the quarterbacks is, it's not up to the coaches," Saban said. "If you're looking over your shoulder to see if the coach is going to do this or that, how about you forcing me to play you?

"Force me to play you. Force us to play you. When you get your reps, you get a chance to play, you play so good. We don't have any choice, but to play you rather than worrying about all this other stuff."

The Crimson Tide opens its 2023 season on Sept. 2 at home against Middle Tennessee.