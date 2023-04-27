Tyler Buchner high school stats: Former Notre Dame QB transfers to Alabama

Quarterback Tyler Buchner shocked everyone when he announced earlier this week that he was leaving Notre Dame and entering the transfer portal. After visiting the University of Alabama on Wednesday, he made his decision and announced on Thursday morning that he would be committing to play for the Crimson Tide next season.

The quarterback will now be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who left Notre Dame earlier this year for the same job at Alabama.

Tyler Buchner was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He played three years at The Bishops School in La Jolla, California. He transferred to Helix High School where he intended to play his senior year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was canceled and he didn't play football in his final year of high school.

While he got a few starts in his freshman and sophomore years in high school, it wasn't until his junior season that he truly showed what he could do.

In 13 starts for The Bishop School, he threw for an impressive 4,474 passing yards and 53 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. He chose to commit to the University of Notre Dame and passed up on offers from other schools, which included the University of Alabama.

Was QB Tyler Buchner a starter at Notre Dame?

In 2021, during his freshman season at Notre Dame, Tyler Buchner was a backup to Jack Coan. While Buchner didn't start any games that season, he did appear in 10 games. He went 21 for 35 in completed passes and threw for 298 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He entered the 2022 college football season in a quarterback competition with Drew Pyne. Although he won the starting job, he suffered a serious shoulder injury in the second game of the season. He was then replaced by Pyne.

Buchner did return, though, just in time to start for the Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl. Notre Dame defeated South Carolina 45-38 and Buchner was named the Gator Bowl MVP after going 18 for 33 with 273 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

During Notre Dame's spring game last week, the 20-year-old quarterback once again found himself in a quarterback competition. He split time alongside Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman, who is now likely to be the starter next season.

