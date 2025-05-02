Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy has reacted to the ongoing situation between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Fans have raised questions about the couple after Hudson prevented the North Carolina Tar Heels coach from answering how they met in an interview with CBS on April 27.

Ad

On Thursday's episode of "The Unnamed Show," Portnoy was asked to share his thoughts on the recent events and about Hudson.

"I don't know what's going on. Let me put it to you this way. I know her and I know him and I'm going to see them, I'm sure, in Nantucket. She sees everything that is said," Portnoy said (10:07 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, am I afraid of her? No. Am I going to sit here and really go out and be like she's the craziest person I've ever seen? No, because I don't want to be awkward when I'm carrying my watermelon from Stop & Shop and I f***ing bump into her."

Ad

Earlier in the episode, Portnoy remembered when he first met Hudson and believes she has control in the relationship with the UNC coach.

"I had met Jordon, and it was clear she ran the show," Portnoy said (9:45 onwards). Like, she managed ... we both were together at a speaking gig. She just ran the show. It was very obvious."

Belichick is hoping to put the situation behind him to focus on his first year with the Tar Heels. He returns to coaching after he parted ways with the New England Patriots after the 2023 NFL season. He will try to put the focus back on UNC and his goal of making them the best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Ad

Dave Portnoy believes the North Carolina Tar Heels should be upset with Bill Belichick after the CBS interview

The Barstool Sports founder also discussed the coach's attire for the CBS interview. Belichick wore a Navy sweater with holes in it. Portnoy said that the former Super Bowl champion's decision not to wear any UNC attire would bother him if he were in the program. He also pointed out that the program had to release a press release in defense of the couple.

Ad

"To me, UNC, it would bother me," Portnoy said (17:26 onwards). "UNC is like a prestigious school, and I don't want to say a mockery is being made of them, but they put like that press release on their official website. Like, that's crazy."

Portnoy added that UNC's success this upcoming season will determine if fans will forget about the CBS incident and Belichick's relationship with Hudson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More