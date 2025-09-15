"I know the type of player I am": Arch Manning delivers bold message after Texas offense struggles

The Texas Longhorns offense is off to an uneven start this season. While the defense has looked good, the offense has been unable to find rhythm, even against unranked opponents like San Jose State and UTEP. First-year starting quarterback Arch Manning has shown inconsistent play, including a stretch of 10 straight incompletions in Saturday's win over the Miners.

Texas was expected to cruise past UTEP on Saturday as a 40-point favourite, but the Longhorns struggled on offense, managing a 27-10 win. There was a trend of poor third-down execution and missed opportunities. It was the Texas defense that carried the team.

While coach Steve Sarkisian kept Manning in the game nevertheless, but as Texas will face stronger, nationally-ranked competition soon, mistakes on offense are becoming harder to overlook.

On Monday, as “Inside Texas” reported on X, Manning acknowledged the offense’s shortcomings and said:

"I know the type of player I am. I know I can be better. I know we can be better as an offense, so it's time to get going."

Arch Manning on his mistakes being frustrating

Arch Manning finished Saturday’s game completing 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, his third straight game with a pick. In the first half itself, Texas had eight possessions but punted three times, turned it over on downs twice and threw an interception in the red zone.

After the game, Manning said:

"Yeah, I got to play better. It's not good enough, as y'all can see. I got to play better for us to … maybe it slides against UTEP, but it's not going to win games against SEC. I got to play better.”

He added that the mistakes have been frustrating, especially knowing what he’s capable of.

"I think a lot of quarterbacks and a lot of players are hard on themselves,” Arch Manning said. “They want to be great. And it's frustrating because I know I'm better than this, and I got to play better. I gotta go back to the basics and be more accurate, and get my playmakers the ball. Get them in space.

"So come Monday, that's the that's the plan. Get back to it mechanically. I have to look back at the tape. I just gotta get these guys balls to be more accurate. All my life, I've been an accurate passer. I gotta get back to it."

Texas will face another non-ranked opponent in Sam Houston on Saturday before a bye week and then a SEC opener at Florida.

