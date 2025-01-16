"I like the interior of that minivan": Travis Hunter raves about NFL star QB's modest life

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is just a few months away from transitioning to the NFL. He had a successful collegiate career and was the 2024 Heisman winner, solidifying himself as the best college football player this season. Hunter also helped the Buffs to a 9-4 record and their first Bowl appearance since 2020.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Travis Hunter Show," Hunter was questioned about which NFL player he will seek guidance from about managing his first big paycheck. The Colorado star responded by naming Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Falcons QB Kirk Cousins as his go-to people for financial advice.

Hunter then went on to talk about how Cousins is a down-to-earth person, who drives a minivan. He also said that he loves the interior of a minivan and would not hesitate about getting one for himself.

"It would probably be Patrick Mahomes," Travis Hunter said. "Or Kirk Cousins. He drives a minivan bro ... Kirk Cousins drives a minivan. I like the interior of the minivan. I'm cool with that."

"Nah, I'm not driving though. So I'll be in the back. I'll just let the door slide."

Coming out of high school, Hunter decided to join Jackson State in 2022 and develop his talents under the guidance of Coach Prime. During his freshman campaign, he helped the Tigers to a SWAC Championship before deciding to join the Buffs along with Deion Sanders and his sons.

Despite the Buffs finishing 4-8 in 2023, the two-ways star was already making headlines because of his athleticism and talent. This season, Hunter tallied a total of 1,258 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns as a wide receiver. As a cornerback, he recorded 36 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Travis Hunter reminisces wonderful time with the Colorado Buffaloes

Travis Hunter also talked about his journey in Boulder and the way it shaped his collegiate career. Hunter opened up about staying dedicated to the program's goal and dedicated to improving himself helped him learn about his potential.

"I see the whole season last year. I had fun that year. It came to the end kind of fast, just talking to God more, changing my whole life plan and being dedicated to the game and being locked in for a while season," Hunter said.

"It kind of showed me what I can do when I'm fully locked in. Had the right people around me. Definitely something to look back on like, dang. I got all these trophies that I knew I could reach, but I didn't know to a certain extent that I would get all the ones that I wanted to get.... Whole season was definitely fun for me."

Hunter is projected to be a top-three pick in the first round of the draft in April. It will be interesting to see which team decides to take him up and utilize his two-way skills professionally in the NFL.

