“I like it” - Cam Newton hypes up Colorado star Travis Hunter’s cowboy outfit for at PBR World finals

Cam Newton has approved Travis Hunter's Cowboy wardrobe for the PBR World finals. Talking about it on his "4th and 1" podcast, the former NFL QB had only positive remarks about the Colorado star’s attire. He also seemed to attribute the outfit being on point to Hunter living in Boulder, Colorado.

Hunter attended the PBR World finals event at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, a couple of weeks ago. He went there along with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, in a full cowboy-themed outfit. According to Newton, the choice of clothes was certainly on point.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton shared his thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter's Cowboy outfit at the PBR finals.

“Boulder, Colorado. You know what I’m saying? Real cattlemen. It's cool, I like it. The boots, got the wranglers on, big buckle, tip of the hat,” Newton said in reaction to the outfit.

Newton wasn't the only one giving his verdict on the outfit. Hunter’s fiancée had reacted to his Instagram post the day he had shared it with the fans. And she had given him a cute nickname, which also served as her verdict on the wardrobe. She commented:

“My little country boy.”

Travis Hunter is a mainstay for Deion Sanders' Colorado on both sides of the football. He will be returning to Boulder for another season of college football before stepping up to the NFL through the draft next year. But what did he think of Cam Newton’s reaction to his cowboy wardrobe?

Travis Hunter’s reaction to Cam Newton's comments on his cowboy-themed outfit

Travis Hunter reacted to Cam Newton’s comments on his cowboy-themed outfit at the PBR World Finals on Instagram. He reshared the clip of the former QB’s comments and gave a one-word reaction to it in his Instagram story. The wide receiver cum cornerback wrote while tagging Newton's podcast 4th and 1:

“Yessir.”

Hunter's reply to Cam Newton. (Credit: Instagram)

Hunter played a season at Jackson State when Deion Sanders helmed the Tigers back in the 2022 season. At the end of that year, he followed Coach Prime to Boulder along with several others to team up again for Colorado.

