“My little country boy” - Colorado star Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee gushes over his rodeo-themed outfit

On Sunday, Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter shared snaps of him in a rodeo-themed outfit on Instagram. He struck two Cowboy poses, one with a hand on the brim of his hat and another with both hands on his belt. The look was a hit amongst his fans, with one particularly gushing over it: his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

Hunter was the main weapon for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes on both sides of the ball. He put up decent numbers as a cornerback while constantly helping the offense move the chains as a wide receiver. Before entering his potentially final season in Boulder, Hunter is making the most of the offseason by ticking off new looks on his list.

Lenee hyped him up by giving him a new nickname.

“My little country boy,” Lenee wrote in the comments.

The couple had gone to enjoy an actual rodeo event, the pictures of which also went viral on social media.

The couple has been dating since high school. They even lived together in their senior year before Hunter moved to Jackson State to pursue his college football career under Deion Sanders. He then moved with Coach Prime to Boulder at the end of the 2022 season. The couple were engaged after last season when the star football player popped the question before Valentine's Day.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee in Colorado Springs

In February, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee took their family on an adventure in Colorado Springs. The couple visited an amusement park and spent a relaxing day with family. They shared a video showing their adventures on YouTube, revealing that they were at the same place back in 2023 around the same time.

“Y’all now we looking at the view where we took pictures at, what, almost a year ago … When we first got here, this is where we took pictures at. Look at the view. Yes Lord, yes Lord, views go crazy,” Travis said on the view of the Colorado mountains.

The group enjoyed the rides and the food at the amusement park and gave a glowing review of the in-house restaurant. They also went ice sledding to make the most of the Colorado snow.