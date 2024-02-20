Travis Hunter took his fiancée Leanna and family on a Colorado Springs adventure. In a video shared by the Colorado Buffaloes two-way star on YouTube, the couple shared a relaxing day at an amusement park in the Springs. They also revealed that they had been there last year too but decided to go again.

“Y’all now we looking at the view where we took pictures at, what, almost a year ago … When we first got here, this is where we took pictures at. Look at the view. Yes Lord, yes Lord, views go crazy,” Travis said at one point of the video, showcasing the serene Colorado mountains.

The couple enjoyed the rides and food with family. Leanna revealed that they were eating at the same place they ate last year and had nice things to say about the food. The group also enjoyed some ice sledding while they were at it.

Hunter will be returning for another season with Deion Sanders' Buffaloes next season after impressive performances, despite the team not doing well collectively.

Travis Hunter got engaged to high-school love Leanna Lenee

Just over two weeks ago, Colorado star Travis Hunter announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee. The engagement pictures were shared with the fans through an Instagram post.

Leanna was proposed with a magnificent diamond ring purchased by the $2.3 million NIL-worth wide receiver/cornerback.

The couple started dating while they were still in high school. They even lived together during their senior year, until the football star moved to Jackson State to play under Deion Sanders.

He then followed Coach Prime to Colorado to play for the Buffaloes.

What do you think of the Colorado star’s adventure with his fiancée and family? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

