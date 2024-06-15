“I be like well im sweating” — Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders shares unique side effect of pregnancy via hilarious video

Deiondra Sanders has entered the final trimester of pregnancy, with her baby boy's due date set for September. Deion Sanders' daughter often gives updates about her pregnancy on Instagram, be it the gender reveal, food cravings, etc.

This time, Deiondra shared a reel on Instagram talking about how she's always feeling warm, a side-effect of being pregnant. She captioned the IG story:

"😭😂😭😩 this be me. Que always says its cold. I be like well im sweating 😭😂😭😂😩"

(Credit: Instagram/@deiondrasanders)

Here's the full reel. Have a look:

Sweating during pregnancy is common and happens at any stage. It’s the body's way of cooling down due to hormonal changes and increased blood flow. This prevents overheating while carrying a baby. Hot flushes and night sweats are especially prevalent in the first and third trimesters.

Many women also experience post-pregnancy sweating, as their bodies shed excess fluid and hormones rebalance. These changes help maintain smooth functioning during pregnancy, ensuring both the mother and baby stay healthy.

Deiondra Sanders was "sore" after cerclage treatment

Coach Prime’s daughter updated her 328,000 followers on Instagram about her medical treatment during pregnancy. Deiondra revealed that she underwent a cerclage procedure, which will be followed by bed rest for some time.

This was the week before Deiondra Sanders and her boyfriend Jacquees had planned the gender reveal party for their soon-to-be-born baby.

She updated her IG family about the pregnancy in March along with the medical difficulties she’s faced in her pregnancy journey. The Colorado HC’s daughter shared her experience from the hospital, saying:

"I got my cerclage today! Everything went good just a little sore. I will be resting and taking it easy the next few days. Any of my followers had one before? If so, how was the experience and the after effects of one, if any?"

For those unfamiliar, a cerclage involves surgically placing a stitch around the cervix to assist in keeping it closed, thus preventing miscarriage or premature birth. This cerclage treatment is typically used when the cervix is deemed weakened.

