WATCH: Deion Sanders’ pregnant daughter Deiondra asks fans if her dog would be “jealous when the baby comes” 

Deion Sanders's oldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is expecting a son. She announced her pregnancy in March and told her fans that the pregnancy came after experiencing many physical complications. Since then, the 31-year-old has been sharing her pregnancy journey.

She uploaded an Instagram story where she asked her fans if her pet dog, Wilfred, would be "jealous" after the arrival of her son. It was a poll with two questions that read:

"Yes HE IS"

"No, dogs adapt and love kids."

Deiondra also gave her answer, which was:

"I think Wilfred gon' be jealous."

Image Credit: @deiondrasanders/Instagram

Deiondra and her boyfriend, Jacquees' family members, threw a gender reveal party for the mother-to-be. There, it was revealed that she would have a son. After blue smoke emitted from the TNT box, Jacquees was seen celebrating while Deiondra wept because she hoped for pink smoke to be released.

The two posted several pictures from their special day. She thanked everyone who attended the gender reveal event. Deion Sanders' daughter especially thanked Jacquees for making the day a special one for her.

"I just wanna say Thank you to my man [Jacquees] for making sure this day was so special for me. I never even thought about a gender reveal but he said he wanted me to experience everything as a first time parent," Deiondra wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"You made sure it was everything that I dreamed of. Your hard work and effort never goes unnoticed to make me happy. Thank you for making this one of the happiest days of my life. 💕

Deion Sanders once sent a special gift to Deiondra

Deion Sanders has collaborated with many brands, like Nike, Motorola, Blender Eyewear, etc. Coach Prim joined hands with Boost Mobile and Motorola to release a limited-edition phone called the Motorola Razr. The Deion Sanders-themed phone had a special message printed on it that read:

"You gotta believe"

He sent one of the phones, which comes in a special packaging, to his daughter, who uploaded an unboxing video on Instagram and thanked her father.

Deion has been supportive of her daughter's pregnancy. It will be heartwarming to see how he bonds with his first grandchild.