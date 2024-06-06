A look at $45,000,000-worth Deion Sanders’ top 4 business ventures ft. Nike Air DT Max 96 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has become an important figure in the world of college football. He has millions of fans who relate to his story and the hard work he put in to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer with a net worth of $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

"Coach Prime" is not only intellectually sound but also financially literate. And it is his financial literacy that inspired him to venture into different types of businesses and collaborate with diverse brands. Doing so helped him impart his knowledge to the brand he worked with while also giving his fans a chance to use products that have his valuable input.

Here's a closer look at Deion Sanders' most recent creative collaborations with different types of brands.

Deion Sanders' top 4 business ventures

#1. Sanders collaborates with Nike Air DT Max '96 White & Gold

Coach Prime shared a video on Instagram of him wearing the newest iteration of his classic Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers. Sanders showed off an unreleased version of the shoe with a colorway that is rumored to drop in the Fall of this year.

The heel of the shoe features a picture of his face visible through the heel of the outsole. The rest of the shoe is white and gold, likely inspired by the Buffaloes' colors.

This collaboration is one of the most hyped as sneakerheads not only love to collect shoes that get a fresh look, but Deion Sanders' face on the outsole will likely be an impactful selling point for fans.

#2 Coach Prime joins hands with an energy supplement drink

Back in February 2024, it was announced that the former two-time Super Bowl champion had bought ownership stakes in an energy supplement company called Redcon1. Sanders promoted the newest product from the company called "PrimeTime Punch."

It is an energy drink with zero calories and no sugar.

#3. Sanders collaborates with an eyewear brand

"Coach Prime" is known for his stylish appearance and one accessory that is a constant in his ensemble is a pair of sunglasses. Therefore, it only made sense for him to collaborate with an eyewear brand.

Sanders teamed up with Blender Eyewear in 2023 and named his collection "Coach Prime" glasses. Sales of his sunglasses surpassed over $1 million in just one day.

#4. Deion Sanders' creative partnership with Motorola

Sanders' oldest daughter, Deiondra, once showed off a gift from her father. She recorded an Instagram story where she unboxed a specially customized Motorola Razr phone.

Boost Mobile and the two-way sport phenom had come together in 2023 to promote the Motorola Razr, which was a limited-edition, Deion Sanders-themed phone. The phone had a special message printed on the box as well that read:

"You gotta believe."

The packaging also had the word "PRIME" written all over it.

What do you think of Deion Sanders' recent business ventures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.