Deion Sanders makes $1,200,000 from sunglasses as Jay Norvell's comments on Coach Prime fire back at the Rams HC

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has collaborated with Blenders Eyewear to launch a line of sunglasses so people can copy his signature look. And business has only boomed in the leadup to the Rocky Mountian Showdown against the Colorado State Rams later tonight.

The Rams coach Jay Norvell recently made some scathing remarks about how Coach Prime dresses, explicitly pointing out the CU coach's hat and sunglasses. Now, with all the hype surrounding Coach Prime, the sales of his sunglasses have reportedly surpassed a million dollars in one day.

Deion Sanders was a guest on ESPN shows "First Take" and "The Pat McAfee Show" on Saturday as they were building up to the matchup from the University of Colorado. Sanders gave Stephen A. Smith, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe all a pair of his sunglasses on live television.

He also gave away the shades to every member of his team, with the pictures going viral on social media.

Entrepreneur Joe Pompliano shared details of the crossover between sports and business. He posted what Deion Sanders' sunglasses brand had made on Saturday.

While $1.2 million in sales in 24 hours is incredible, Coach Prime is a genius with this type of thing and getting people to buy into what he is selling. The money will only continue to increase as more people become aware of his sunglasses brand.

What initially sparked the sale of Deion Sanders' new sunglasses?

Deion Sanders has an iconic look on the sidelines with his sunglasses and hat on. However, the fact that he wears them when addressing the media seems to have people feeling a certain way.

While on his weekly radio show, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell made a dig at Sanders before their Rocky Mountian Showdown matchup.

"They're tired of all that stuff," Norvell said. "They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don't care if they hear it in Bouler, I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me."

Deion Sanders responded with a video saying things have become personal for this game as he felt Norvell was taking a shot at his mother. It's as if the Colorado Buffaloes needed extra bulletin board material heading into this game and next week's battle against the Oregon Ducks.

This could be Norvell attempting to play mind games or just a difference in beliefs. Either way, Norvell helped make Sanders a lot more money with his comments.