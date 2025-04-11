“I’ll get their butts in shape”: Football maestro Urban Meyer backs hoopers in heated-debate over transition

The hoopers to footballers debate was ignited afresh earlier this week when the Carolina Panthers signed former basketballer Colin Granger to play tight end despite having no experience on the gridiron. The move has revived a debate about whether the football-to-basketball route or vice versa is easier.

During a Friday segment of the Run It Back podcast, former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer gave his take on the controversial topic.

Meyer said:

"I'm amazed at the basketball size and athleticism. So, as much as I like football, you give me a couple of those basketball players, I'll get their butts in shape and we could do tight ends defense."

Colin Granger played Division I basketball as a center for five years for three teams including Ohio University, Western Carolina, and Coastal Carolina. During his last season in college basketball, he averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 31 appearances.

LeBron James backed hoopers over NFL stars in fiery debate

The hoopers to football transition debate has been hashed out with the biggest stars in both sports giving their opinions on the matter. During a segment of The New Heights podcast, LA Lakers star LeBron James had an interesting take on the matter.

James said:

"Yes, it's going to take a transition period; for me, it would have been like getting used to being hit again. I remember, like in high school, I was to go from summertime playing basketball, playing AAU ball, then going to the fall; I had to get used to getting hit again".

"Once you put on the shoulder pads and the helmets, like getting hit again is the most important thing and the like getting the cadence back, getting your routes back, and all that, but once you get into a groove, you're like okay now I got it. It's like riding a bike."

Several hoopers have successfully transitioned from basketball to football and have played at the top level including Tony Gonzalez who played both sports for the California Golden Bears before opting to play in the NFL where he is still regarded as one of the best tight ends to have ever played the sport.

Antonio Gates also played college basketball for the Kent State Golden Flashes and went undrafted in 2003 but went on to have a stellar NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers and he still leads NFL tight ends in career touchdown receptions (116 TDs).

