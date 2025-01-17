"I'll go back to school": Travis Hunter reveals one offer that could keep him at Colorado for another season

Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after two seasons in Boulder. He won the 2024 Heisman and is now ready to make the stride and play professionally in the NFL.

Despite being eligible for the draft in April, Travis Hunter still has a year of collegiate eligibility remaining and can return, should he choose. On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous "The Travis Hunter Show" on YouTube, the two-way star joked about the only condition that could entice him to return to college.

"It's no brainer tho. Definitely a no brainer. But I mean, if they do want to offer me that $40 million, like I'll go back to school," Hunter said.

On the show, Travis Hunter also shared his thoughts on reports that ex-Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck was offered $10 million in NIL to join the Miami Hurricanes. Hunter joked about how he did not make that much money through NIL in the portal and is now interested in coming back, aiming for $100 million.

"How do you get $10 million?" Hunter questioned. "Where's my $10 million? How are people getting this much money, bro? Hold up, let met go test this out. Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can get $100 million.

"Let me go see if I can win another Heisman, because $10 million. I ain't make that in college. Let me go hit the portal real quick bro." (TS-31:00)

Ex-NFL player rejects the idea of the Titans drafting Travis Hunter as the No.1 overall pick

The Colorado star is projected to be one of the top three picks in the draft in April. With the Tennessee Titans claiming the No.1 overall pick, several projections indicate that they could be interested in Hunter instead of his teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders, who is also projected to be the No.1 pick.

However, ex-NFL star Jalen Collins believes that Travis Hunter is not the solution to the Titans' problems on the field. Talking on the 'Raw Room' podcast, Collins said that focusing on Hunter alone is not going to work out for the Tennessee Titans.

"I mean they do trade that feel like they do need a quarterback but at the same time like you need more than that," Collins said. "They probably don't need a lot more than that, but they do need some more help and I don't feel like just Trav alone, I don't know if that's enough." (0:40 onwards)

The Tennessee Titans finished the season with a 3-14 campaign and were placed fourth in the AFC South Division, eliminating them from the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if they focus on picking a quarterback or Travis Hunter in April during the draft in Green Bay.

